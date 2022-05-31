Violent tornado rocks Forada as storm leaves long damage path in MN

Skip to main content
Violent tornado rocks Forada as storm leaves long damage path in Minnesota

The NWS will send teams to survey damage in Douglas, Todd, Pope, Swift, Stevens, McLeod and Carver counties.

Forada community page, Facebook

An estimated 75 homes were reportedly damaged or destroyed when a suspected powerful tornado ripped through the small town of Forada in west-central Minnesota on Monday. 

The apparent twister shredded homes along the shore of Maple Lake, which is located on the south side of Forada, which is home to about 160 people about five miles south Alexandria. Aerial footage of the aftermath shows devastation, and pictures from the ground reveal metal wrapped around twisted trees and tattered homes. 

It may have been one violent supercell on the northern end of a cluster of storms that left a path of damage from Milan to Forada, all the way to Eagle Bend, which are located along the north/northeast path the storm traveled. 

A farm was struck by a reported tornado 3 miles north of Milan at 3:30 p.m. About 5 miles west there was a 90 mph wind gust measured at the Appleton airport.

A photo of a large tornado near a farm in the Milan area.

Then at 4:10 p.m., a spotter reported a rain-wrapped tornado three miles west of Starbuck, also notifying authorities of downed trees and truck/trailer that rolled. Storm chaser Jake Heitman was tracking the storm as it was rapidly rotating just south of Starbuck, posting this video to Facebook. 

Twenty-five minutes later – at 4:35 p.m. – law enforcement confirmed a tornado one mile south of Forada, which would put the twister in the area of the most significant damage along Forada Beach Road. 

Valley News Live meteorologist Nathan Hopper posted video from inside a home on Maple Lake as the storm hit. 

A man who lives 3-4 miles north miles of Glenwood, located south of Forada, said he could hear the sound of what he thought was the tornado north of town, adding that he was certain the tornado passed just north of his home and the pressure sucked his attic door open, a source told Bring Me The News.

Damage was then reported out of Eagle Bend at 5:03 p.m., with the report to the National Weather Service saying it was "likely tornadic."

About 80 miles of terrain are between Milan, Starbuck, Forada and Eagle Bend. What is now up to the National Weather Service to determine is if a long-track tornado caused the damage, or if it was multiple touchdowns and different tornadoes, or straight-line winds.

The strength of the tornado will also be determined by a damage survey. The tornado (or tornadoes) struck within a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch, which are only issued when a forecaster has high confidence that there will be multiple strong (EF2+) tornadoes.

The apparent twister hit Forada just 18 days after another tornado hit close by on May 12. The National Weather Service confirmed that the May 12 tornado tracked across Lake Darling in Alexandria and damaged homes with 110 mph winds, making it a strong EF1 tornado. Forada also had wind damage from that storm.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 35,000 customers remained without power across Minnesota, according to PowerOutage.US

You can find more storm reports from the Memorial Day outbreak here

