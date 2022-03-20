Skip to main content
Vulnerable girl missing in Brooklyn Park found safe

She was found safe by an “alert community member.”

Brooklyn Park PD

UPDATE:

“The missing girl was located by an alert community member. She was found okay and has been returned.”

Original story

Police are seeking the public's help finding a vulnerable teen missing in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park Police Department issued the alert Saturday 6:30 p.m., with the girl last seen leaving a barbershop near 7980 Brooklyn Boulevard.

"Initial reports indicate she may have left with an unknown male. The male was described as a black male, with black pants, a lightweight coat, and a trimmed beard," Brooklyn Park PD said.

The photos released by the police department were taken at the time the girl went missing.

Anyone with information should call 911.

