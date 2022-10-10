Waite Park woman arrested in alleged hate crime attack on Somali man

A 33-year-old woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hate crime in which she's accused of verbally and physically attacking a Somali man on Saturday.

The Waite Park Police Department said the woman, who lives locally, is accused of entering apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife in the 200 block of 3rd St. S. at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday

Police said officers arrived and saw the woman chasing a Somali man, with witnesses on scene telling police the woman "yelled racist comments" and threw a jar of salsa at the man, striking him in the back, before she began chasing him.

She also allegedly threw slices of pizza at other people in the building.

In a press release, Waite Park Police Department said the woman assaulted and threatened officers while resisting arrest "and was making several racist statements."

As of Monday, the suspect remained jailed in the Stearns County Jail in connection with various assault charges, including felony assault motivated by bias, which is a hate crime.

The suspect is also pending charges of burglary, threats of violence and obstructing the legal progress.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects before formal charges are filed.

Hate crimes in Minnesota

Crimes motivated by bias, or hate crimes, are certain crimes that are committed against others because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age or national origin, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Crimes motivated by bias — which Minnesota law enforcement agencies are required by state law to report — include assaults, criminal damage to property or vandalism, and harassment or stalking crimes.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, hate crimes increased in Minnesota last year compared to 2020, with 238 incidents motivated by bias, resulting in a total of 271 victims and 191 offenders.