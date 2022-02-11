Parking lot crash that killed 94-year-old ruled an accident

The death of a 94-year-old woman after she was backed into by a driver in a Walgreens parking lot has been ruled an accident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Anne M. Igoe died of multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, which happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Bloomington Walgreens (9800 Lyndale Ave. S).

The city's police department said a driver was reversing out of a parking space when he hit Igoe, who was on foot. He immediately stopped and called 911.

Police described the driver as cooperative, adding he showed no signs of being impaired.

Igoe, of Bloomington, died at the scene, the medical examiner said. It declared her manner of death an accident.