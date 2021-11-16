Students walk out over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged conduct

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Walkout at St. Paul school over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged inappropriate conduct
Updated:
Original:

Walkout at St. Paul school over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged inappropriate conduct

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.
Author:

Google Streetview

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.

Hundreds of students at Highland Park Senior High School walked out on Monday over what they described as a "sexual assault culture," which includes alleged inappropriate conduct towards students by one teacher in particular.

The walkout was carried out at 9:18 a.m., with organizers demanding that the school "takes action towards staff that have made young women feel unsafe and sexualized," as well as efforts to increase transparency "about the accountability process of students, staff, and especially administration associated with sexual assault reports."

It comes as complaints of inappropriate conduct have been made against one long-serving employee at the school, with these complaints now the subject of an active investigation from St. Paul Police Department.

A series of stories by students relating to the teacher have been shared on the Instagram page @HPSHVoices this month. Among the complaints was one student saying the teacher would "almost everyday ... stand beside me at my desk and touch me on my shoulders or my arms."

Another said she caught the teacher "looking down my shirt" during a test, and asked her afterwards: "Do I make you uncomfortable?" Another former student said the teacher found a picture of her in a bikini and projected it on a whiteboard for the whole class to see, and also would talk in front of students about having sex with his wife.

St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News that it has an active investigation into the teacher ongoing and the case is being submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

A spokesperson said it has also been turned over to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

In a statement, St. Paul Public Schools said it "takes any and all reports of sexual assault, sexual violence and other harassment and offensive behaviors very seriously," noting that any such allegations are "fully investigated."

"Any student, school district personnel, or third party who believes they have experienced prohibited conduct or any student, school district personnel, or third party with knowledge or belief that such conduct has occurred must report the alleged conduct immediately, or as soon as possible, to the responsible administrator," a spokesperson said.

However, it added that the district's ability to investigate or take action "based on an anonymous complaint" can be "severely limited."

The district says students who took part in the walkout won't be disciplined as they were taking part in a "peaceful exercise of free speech," but they will be marked absent or tardy if they missed all or part of a class.

Bring Me The News does not typically name those subject of criminal investigations until they have been charged with a crime.

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant, and authorities found her dead in the RV.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Positivity rate reaches high-risk threshold in MN; hospital cases surge

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the situation in Minnesota is alarming.

Byron Buxton
MN Vikings

Report: Twins debating whether to extend or trade Byron Buxton

Could the Twins wind up dealing their star outfielder this winter?

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN will expand COVID booster eligibility to all over 18s, even if feds don't

"It is not even close to over," Minnesota's health commissioner said of the pandemic.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

After posting bail, fatal hit-and-run suspect found possibly impaired behind the wheel

They say the 31-year-old was found slumped over in a car, showing signs of intoxication.

flickr - northfielder - minnesota sign - crop
Minnesota Life

The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means

The population midpoint continues to move closer to the Twin Cities.

2048px-Philosophie-grèce_Aristotle
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Karson Janssen
MN News

Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

Highland Park Senior High
MN News

Students walk out over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged conduct

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.

Hendrickson - Go Fund Me - crop
MN News

MN hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Dassel man suffered severe damage and faces a lengthy road to recovery.

Mark Vande Hei
MN News

MN astronaut forced to shelter on space station after Russia blows up satellite

The crew was forced to shelter as the ISS passed through a debris field caused by Russia blowing up a satellite.

Related

MN News

Charges: Teacher, football coach sexually assaulted 15-year-old student

The 32 year old taught at a middle school in Columbia Heights.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

MN News

Duluth teacher accused of sexually assaulting underage ex-student

The 33-year-old has been charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anoka Middle School for Arts
MN News

Former Anoka school teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen boys

The assaults occurred between 2010-2019, court documents say, when the boys were as young as 14.

edward carter mugshot
MN News

Charges: Forest Lake teacher sexually assaulted 2 former students

The now-former teacher would hire the boys to do projects at his home.

MN News

Ex-school staffer charged over sexual contact she had with student in 2013

The then 36 year old was caught in a car with a teenage student.

Anoka Middle School for Arts
MN News

Charges: Former Anoka teacher sexually assaulted 4 teenage boys

The assaults occurred between 2010-2019, court documents say, when the boys were as young as 14.

MN News

Ex-Burnsville teacher jailed for criminal sexual conduct with student

The 30 year old was sentenced to 210 days in jail.