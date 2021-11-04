Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Lakeville Police Department, Facebook

Police are searching for a man who assaulted someone in a Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, just outside the Lakeville Walmart, Commander Brad Paulson told Bring Me The News. The victim suffered "significant" injuries, Paulson said, and was hospitalized. Police aren't releasing any more information at this time for the victim's safety, he added.

A week later, and police have yet to track down the suspect. They're asking for the public's help identifying the man they believe was involved, and shared photos of both the individual and a vehicle on their Facebook page.

Lakeville police described the suspect as:

  • A white male
  • In his late 40s to 50s
  • About 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3
  • With short, sandy hair, peppered with gray
  • Driving a 2015-18 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee

At the time of the assault he was in a green jacket that had writing on the left chest area, with the department describing his appearance as "business casual." 

Paulson said the department shared the images in hopes it will help them ID and locate the suspect, but that he can't provide many details at this point since it's an active investigation. Anyone who thinks they might recognize the person is asked to  call 952-985-2800 and ask for Detective Frame.

The victim's wife spoke to the Star Tribune, saying the incident started on the highway when her husband used his blinker to exit and offering their account of what transpired.

