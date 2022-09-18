Walz agrees to two October debates with Jensen

Skip to main content
The two debates will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office (Walz) & Scott Jensen

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two more debates with his Republican challenger Scott Jensen.

In a Saturday announcement, the Walz campaign laid out the debate schedule for the fall, which includes two October debates. Walz and Jensen first debated at FarmFest in August. In total, the two candidates will engage in three debates before the November election.

The first debate of the fall will take place on Oct. 18, hosted by television stations including KEYC in Mankato, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo.

A second debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be held Oct. 28. Both debates will be streamed online, according to the announcement.

While Jensen has criticized the number of debates, Walz emphasized that both Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar participated in three debates ahead of their most recent Senate elections.

Jensen also criticized the debate format, calling for them to be held on statewide television and in front of a live audience.

“The election begins next week, September 23, when early voting starts. And, we will have had exactly one debate prior to the election beginning,” Jensen said in a statement.

