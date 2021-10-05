Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

October 6, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.
Author:
unsplash - classroom students teachers

Gov. Tim Walz, following a meeting with legislative leaders, outlined pandemic-related measures he wants to see lawmakers tackle in a special session — including testing and vaccine requirements for teachers.

"I urge you to act quickly," wrote Walz, in a letter to lawmakers that his office released Tuesday afternoon, "so that together we can take swift action on these important issues," 

The governor's private meeting with lawmakers earlier in the day came as DFL and GOP lawmakers remained at odds over how to distribute $250 million in pandemic pay to frontline workers. A final decision was supposed to happen by Sept. 6, at which point the governor would have called a special session in order to vote on the plan.

But a month later that hasn't happened, and Walz's special session wish list is longer, touching on not only the frontline worker pay, but drought relief for farmers and ranchers, as well as COVID-related measures. (You can read the full letter here.)

In his letter, Walz also introduces the idea of new COVID mitigation rules for schools. 

Teachers and school staff, the governor said, should have testing and vaccination requirements, something President Joe Biden called on for in September

"Minnesota can and should lead by expeditiously implementing these components of President Biden’s announcement regarding vaccine requirements," Walz wrote.

Walz also laid out his hope of "consistent requirements" for schools, including participation in testing, face mask requirements, notifications to parents when there are COVID cases, isolation and quarantine strategies, and other mitigation measures. 

The governor also called for vaccination and testing requirements for long-term care workers. 

"As in past situations requiring a special session, I stand ready to call a special session as soon as we reach an agreement," Walz wrote.

Walz, the Department of Health and the Department of Education took a hands-off approach to the school year, leaving masking and vaccination decisions up to each school district and individual school leaders. The governor has previously said that, with his emergency powers no longer in place, the state can't legally require masks or vaccines.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

COVID infections in the state are at some of their highest levels since the winter peak. There's been a huge spike among preK-12 students and school workers since the school year began, with 231 schools recently reporting at least five COVID cases.

As things stand now, it will take a special session — and an agreement among lawmakers in the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate — to implement any of the governor's stated goals. Many Minnesota Republicans have previously expressed opposition to statewide COVID mandates of any kind.

Complicating things further is Senate Republicans' threats to hold a confirmation vote on Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. They've already ousted two cabinet officials this way, and a third resigned ahead of a planned vote. All three had served for many months following their appointment, with Walz at one point calling the GOP senators' actions "partisan games."

Sen. Jim Abeler, a Republican from Anoka, said in August he'd like to vote out Malcolm during any upcoming special session. Walz has said he will not call a special session if such a confirmation hearing is planned. 

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Best Buy
MN Shopping

Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

1024px-Minnesota_United_-_MNUFC_v_NYCFC_NEW_YORK_CITY_FOOTBALL_CLUB_-_ALLIANZ_FIELD_-_St._PAUL_MINNESOTA_(40636737963)
MN United

MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson duluth
MN News

Charges detail 'chaotic' events that led to 6-hour standoff in Duluth

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson is charged with 21 crimes in connection to Friday's incidents.

target workers
MN Business

Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Related

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

Minneapolis school board meeting sept 14
MN News

Mpls. schools will require staff to be vaccinated or tested regularly

The new policy also applies to contractors or partners that have direct student contact.

symphony, orchestra, music, theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

3 central Minnesota arts groups introduce vaccine, negative test requirement

The groups say they are obligated "to do our part in keeping our community safe."

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

State employees must get vaccine or take weekly COVID test to return to workplace

The governor's office announced the new policy Wednesday.

Wikimedia Commons - Harry Styles
MN Music and Radio

Harry Styles requiring proof of vaccination, negative test for Xcel show

The global pop star will also have a mask mandate for the Sept. 22 concert.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

State Fair reveals COVID rules: People urged – but not required – to wear masks

The fair is urging attendees to follow the guidance "because it’s the right thing to do."

Filmore theater - Jan 2020 - from gallery
MN Music and Radio

The Fillmore Minneapolis to require proof of vaccination, negative test

The new show policy from venue owner Live Nation will be in effect this fall.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

Teachers, staff in St. Paul required to get COVID vaccine or weekly testing

It's believed St. Paul is the third district in Minnesota to require vaccines or weekly testing for teachers and staff.