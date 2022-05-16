Walz, DFL, GOP reach agreement on state surplus spending

Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers from the Senate GOP and House DFL have announced a new framework deal for how to allocate the state's surplus on Monday.

The plan includes investing $4 billion between education, public safety, healthcare, and human services. In addition, another $4 billion will be used for a tax bill to "provide financial relief" for Minnesota residents.

“I ran for governor to ensure that every student in every classroom across Minnesota receives an education that will set them up for success. As a former classroom teacher, I know that these historic investments are how we get there,” said Walz in a statement Monday.

"With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans’ lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans’ pockets.”

Specifically, the bipartisan plan would see $1 billion each invested for education, healthcare and human services; $450 million towards public safety, $1.5 billion in "additional investments," and $1.4 billion towards capital investments. Another $4 billion would go into

A further $4 billion would go towards tax cuts over the next three years, while the remaining $4 million of the record $9.2 billion surplus would go into state budget reserves to "to help the state manage future economic uncertainty."

Finalized details will be learned this week, with a deal having to be passed by the end of Sunday, when this year's legislative session ends.

In April, Minnesota lawmakers made a key bipartisan agreement on frontline worker bonuses and the unemployment trust fund. Following that deal, $6 billion of the state's record $9.2 billion surplus was left to work with. State legislators passed a two-year budget last year.

Walz and fellow DFLers have proposed spending a majority of the budget surplus on social programs, such as new spending on paid family and medical leave programs, child care support, and money for frontline workers, among other programs that support workers and families. In contrast, Republicans have called for permanent tax relief for Minnesotans.

"I can't say this enough — this gets tense. You have multiple personalities involved in making these decisions," Walz said in a press conference Monday. "Legislative leaders have to go back and please a broad spectrum of beliefs inside their caucus, figuring out how to get enough votes to get this thing over the line."

Both sides have disagreed on how to make tax cuts. Walz has proposed sending rebates for taxpayers (known as "Walz checks"). Individuals would receive $500 and couples $1,000, as previously reported by Bring Me The News. Republicans have criticized this as being an election year gimmick.

Republicans want more of a permanent cut, asking to lower the state's first tax bracket from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent, which Democrats have criticized after a nonpartisan review found it primarily benefit wealthier Minnesotans. The move would cost just under $3 billion in 2023 and tax revenue would fall by roughly $2 billion a year after that.

“Getting money back to the people has been a top priority for Republicans this session and I'm very happy we were able to accomplish this with permanent ongoing tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans, families, and seniors,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.

Part of the surplus also includes $1.1 billion in federal COVID relief money that the state will determine how to spend as well.

“House DFLers have been working all session to reduce costs for families, support workers, and improve public safety,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman in a statement. “We have reached a bipartisan agreement on a budget framework that makes strong investments in families' economic security, education, health care, and public safety to address the challenges Minnesotans are facing."