Skip to main content
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

Tony Webster, Flickr

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice.

The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The decision to bolster law enforcement – in the form of the State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension – was made in July, days after people were launching fireworks at others, police, cars and residential buildings in the downtown Minneapolis area. Street racing also saw an uptick in frequency, but Walz said many crimes have gone down since he mobilized an increased effort from police.

Metro Transit Patrol Operations Capt. Richard Raymond added that Metro Transit Police will continue to focus on increased security at transit stations, on trains and buses, and more bike patrols on bus routes for the time being.

The Minneapolis Police Department released a report this week that shows violent crime is up significantly compared to statistics in 2019 – as is the case in most places across the country – but that it is starting to plateau when compared to data from 2021.

"This unprecedented force will remain here, and we will continue to see the results that we have been seeing, and we will continue to push those numbers down," the governor said.

Walz reassured Minnesotans, saying that's it's safe to be out and about enjoying activities in the Twin Cities metro area. He mentioned how this increased effort is only a short-term solution, going as far to suggest that younger people should look into careers in law enforcement and community aid efforts. 

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said traffic deaths have gone down compared to last year on state highways, to which he commended state troopers for their efforts.

“Last year was a horrific year across the country and in Minnesota, and we have changed that trajectory and made the roads safer. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things we need to improve but my simple message is that it’s working,” Langer said.

Next Up

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 3.14.27 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

The crash happened before sunset Wednesday, but no one called 911.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

The projects extend to areas all across the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Superior port of entry and lighthouse
MN News

Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 11.27.17 AM
MN News

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

The rise in violent crime in Minneapolis is showing signs of plateauing.

Related

minneapolis police
MN News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

It comes in the wake of a turbulent Fourth of July in the city.

Fireworks going off in downtown Minneapolis
MN News

No arrests made in Fourth of July chaos; Walz pledges further state help

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said they received over 1,300 911 calls on Monday during a seven-hour period.

police lights
MN News

At least 9 cities targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

A local civil rights group has condemned the letters and police are investigating.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

Feds to take larger role in tackling violent crime in Minnesota

The move will "significantly increase" federal law enforcement's and attorney's roles in combating violent crime in the state.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

In an update, the victim is recovering from his injuries.

the gnome pub
MN News

Twin Cities restaurateur speaks to Congress about crime

A Twin Cities restaurant owner said crime is a part of daily life.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

Walz wants to use surplus money to send direct payments to Minnesotans

It's a renewed effort from a previous proposal from Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's supplemental budget in January.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 11.27.17 AM
MN News

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

The rise in violent crime in Minneapolis is showing signs of plateauing.