Walz loosens restrictions for workers transporting gas to combat supply concerns

In a Friday announcement, Walz said he would remove regulations that require drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels to work within certain hours.

Walz pointed to data from the Minnesota Department of Commerce that found that the state’s fuel reserves are lower than they were last year and compared to the three-year average.

Closures at refineries in Superior, Wisconsin and St. Paul also present challenges, according to the announcement.

The executive order goes into effect immediately and will last through Aug. 14.

“This measure will help ensure our gas is efficiently transported and delivered across the state, so Minnesotans don’t continue to see increased prices at the pump,” Walz said in a statement.

“The uncertain global market and record high national inflation rates are impacting Minnesotans every day, and we will continue to take action. I am grateful to the carriers who are working tirelessly to transport fuel to the communities that need it most.”

Despite Walz's comment regarding continuing to see "increased prices at the pump," gas prices have actually been falling since hitting an average high of $4.759 a gallon on June 15.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of regular, unleaded gas in Minnesota as of Saturday was $4.521.

Gas prices have been rising throughout the world, initially spiking following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While prices have fallen in the past month, experts don't believe they'll return to the prices of a year ago due to the ongoing global uncertainty.