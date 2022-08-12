Skip to main content
Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects

The men were arrested in Chicago.

Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he's prepared to immediately extradite the two suspects arrested Thursday in connection with last week's gunfire inside Mall of America. 

Shamar Alon Lark, the suspected gunman, and Rasad Jamal May, who investigators allege urged Lark to fire the shots, were both taken into custody Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Chicago. 

A firearm was recovered inside the vehicle during the arrest, according to authorities. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the men were arrested by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force shortly after being spotted leaving a barber shop. 

On Thursday evening, Hodges said both suspects were being booked in the Cook County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing. 

"I am ready to act quickly to extradite the suspects who fled to Chicago," Walz said. "We will not delay in ensuring that these individuals face justice here in Minnesota.”

“Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts,” he added.

Three other people have been charged in connection with helping the pair escape the mall, including two employees of a nearby Best Western hotel.

