Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

In the wake of the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case, Gov. Tim Walz is introducing a new plan to combat such schemes going forward.

The plan aims to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars handled by state agencies.

It marks the first detailed proposal from the governor regarding state agency improvements since the case came to light, which saw a total of 50 people indicted in the scheme. Prosecutors allege more than $250 million of COVID-19 childhood nutrition relief funds were used for personal use and no meals were given out, albeit the promise that thousands were.

The case is the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation, according to federal authorities.

The four-part plan announced by Walz this week includes increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants; adding more resources to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA); and requesting changes at the federal level.

The plan:

Expand and strengthen enterprise grants management : The plan would expand the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration, ensuring the office has the resources it needs to provide policy leadership over all types of grants. The proposal also includes a request for the state legislature to fund the development of a roadmap for a statewide grants management system that would help agencies identify and root out "bad actors" across agencies and grant programs.

: The plan would expand the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration, ensuring the office has the resources it needs to provide policy leadership over all types of grants. The proposal also includes a request for the state legislature to fund the development of a roadmap for a statewide grants management system that would help agencies identify and root out "bad actors" across agencies and grant programs. Enhance resources for internal controls and oversight : Walz is seeking to add resources to the Internal Controls team at the Office of Minnesota Management and Budget. Additional resources would also be given to the BCA to further aid with investigations into fraud.

: Walz is seeking to add resources to the Internal Controls team at the Office of Minnesota Management and Budget. Additional resources would also be given to the BCA to further aid with investigations into fraud. Target additional resources at key agencies and programs : The plan aims to strengthen individual agencies’ grants management programs. For example, a new Inspector General at the Department of Education would help ensure grants have appropriate agency oversight.

: The plan aims to strengthen individual agencies’ grants management programs. For example, a new Inspector General at the Department of Education would help ensure grants have appropriate agency oversight. Seek federal changes: The state could request changes to reduce the risk of fraud in federal programs. One example includes asking the federal government to better define the process of withholding payments from grantees that are not compliant with grant requirements and urging for the development of a one-stop option for reporting fraud.

Although the governor noted that additional staff would be hired, it's unclear how many would take place. It also won't be known how much the plan will cost until Walz releases his two-year budget proposal in January.

“I am committed to rooting out and stopping fraud,” said Walz. “We need to protect taxpayer dollars. This plan will help ensure that state government works as efficiently and effectively as possible to improve the lives of Minnesotans, while creating new tools to catch fraudsters and hold them accountable.”

The scheme the plan responds to allegedly involved the former Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock and other conspirators overseeing a massive scheme to defraud the federal government through aid dollars handled by the Department of Education.

The defendants are accused of creating dozens of shell companies to enroll in COVID-19 relief programs as Federal Child Nutrition Program sites, creating thousands of fictitious children that they claimed to be serving on daily basis.

Requirements for federal Child Nutrition Programs were relaxed in March 2020 as COVID-19 unfolded. These requirements have since returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the governor's office.