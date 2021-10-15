COVID-19: Gov. Walz reveals new actions to ease hospital strain

October 15, 2021
Walz puts National Guard on alert, expands emergency staffing pool to ease hospital strain

Office of the Governor of Minnesota, YouTube

Publish date:

Walz puts National Guard on alert, expands emergency staffing pool to ease hospital strain

“Rising COVID-19 cases have left our hospitals too crowded, and we need action now,” the governor said.
Author:

With hospital capacity strained and COVID numbers across the state continuing to rise, Gov. Tim Walz Friday morning announced new measures designed to support the state's health providers.

The actions taken by the governor, effective immediately, can be broken down into three bullet points. Walz is:

  • Putting the National Guard on alert "to provide staffing support at Minnesota’s long-term care facilities."
  • Expanding access to the COVID-19 Emergency Staffing Pool, which allows long-term care facilities to request short-term emergency temporary staffing.
  • Directing the Department of Human Services to free up capacity at state long-term care facilities.

The goal is to free up hospital beds, many of which are currently being used by patients who the governor says should instead be at long-term care facilities.

“Rising COVID-19 cases have left our hospitals too crowded, and we need action now,” Walz said in a news release announcing the plan. 

The governor is visiting North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale Friday morning.

Walz is also enacting measures to expand the availability of rapid testing, and again is relying on the National Guard to help in the effort. Guard members will help "stand up a new Community Rapid Testing Program, and assist in launching free rapid testing at community sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and Crookston. Three more sites will open the following week.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Patients with COVID symptoms will be able to take a test at those locations and receive a result in minutes.

“With school in full swing and more activities moving inside due to colder weather, testing remains vital to protecting our children and families from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

"By launching this community rapid testing program, we have further expanded our robust, collaborative testing network to provide even more free opportunities for families across the state. In addition to getting vaccinated, masking indoors, and staying home when sick, we know testing can help us slow the spread of the COVID-19 and limit its negative impacts in our communities.”

Next Up

unsplas - maple leaf frost fall lawn
Weather MN

MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.

Fleck
MN Gophers

Ahead of Big Ten clash, Huskers fans spend their Friday mocking PJ Fleck

Huskers fans are in a playful mood ahead of Saturday's game.

Jamal Smith
MN News

New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

trick or treating halloween
Minnesota Life

COVID: Mayo Clinic's tips for staying safe while trick-or-treating

A layered approach, especially for those who aren't vaccinated, is recommended.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

Tim Walz - YouTube - Screengrab
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gov. Walz reveals new actions to ease hospital strain

He's putting the National Guard on alert and expanding the emergency staffing pool.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing boyfriend during domestic dispute

She shot her boyfriend multiple times.

Stock market chart
MN News

Ex-council member pleads guilty to stock manipulation scheme

Mark Allen Miller pleaded guilty alongside one other man to conspiracy to commit security fraud in U.S. District Court.

Related

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Staff shortages putting huge strain on MN hospitals as delta surges

Hospitals are under duress and preventable severe cases of COVID-19 aren't helping.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals hit lowest point of staffed bed availability during pandemic

Not even the massive fall/winter surge in 2020 led to a capacity crisis like this.

Walz-May 6 - address
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing it's biggest COVID challenge yet.

coronavirus, nurse
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals urge Gov. Tim Walz to mandate masks statewide

The MN Hospitals Association says there is a narrow window to slow the spread.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Public health leaders fear 'perfect storm' could strain MN hospitals

Bed capacity is not an issue statewide.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota braces for new restrictions ahead of Walz announcement

The governor will take further action as the state's COVID crisis worsens.

Pixabay hospital patient labor
MN News

Another MN hospital system re-implements visitor limits amid COVID surge

The restrictions go into effect immediately.