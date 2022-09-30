Walz sends MN first responders to help with hurricane recovery in Florida

Minnesota will send a team of emergency responders to Florida to assist with the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane has caused devastating damage to the southwest coast of Florida, bringing high winds and coastal flooding that has devastated communities.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) are traveling to Florida to help local first responders with the cleanup.

The Minnesota team will spend 12 days in Florida, which comes after a request for assistance from Florida officials.

The MN-AHIMT features a combination of emergency managers, firefighters, medical professionals, law enforcement members, and public works experts.

Walz says they will support field and emergency operations in the areas, and provide support to recovery efforts in the worst-hit counties.

The release from the governor's office notes that the team will bring their own cots, tents, generators, meals, and water due to the "devastation to Florida’s infrastructure."

"Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors in times of need,” said Walz in a Friday press release.

"Hurricane Ian has devastated homes, businesses, and communities, and Minnesota is committed to helping the affected communities in any way possible. I am grateful for Minnesota’s first responders who have answered the call to provide aid and keep people safe. My heart is with our neighbors in Florida as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ian.”

The MN-AHIMT deployed to Monroe County (Key West), Fla., in 2017 to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. The team responded earlier this year during historic flooding that occurred in northern Minnesota’s Koochiching County.

This is the fourth time this year Minnesota has responded to an EMAC request. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states. A requesting state asks for resources based on their needs and while any state can respond, there is no obligation to participate. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) division coordinates the state’s EMAC requests. Additional information about EMAC is available here.