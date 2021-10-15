Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid COVID testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing its biggest COVID challenge yet.
Author:
Walz-May 6 - address

Gov. Tim Walz will on Friday make an announcement regarding new "action" his administration will take on addressing the current pressure on Minnesota's hospital system as it deals with the surging delta COVID variant.

The governor and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will join state healthcare leaders to address hospital capacity concerns. He will also announce an expansion of the state's "community rapid testing network."

While hospitalizations for COVID-19 are not currently at the levels seen during the peak last November and December, staffing shortages means there are fewer staffed ICU beds available now than at any point during the pandemic.

On Tuesday there were 990 people being treated in hospital for COVID, of which 260 were in the ICU. While that number has dropped slightly since then, on Wednesday there were just 48 staffed beds available in the state, and only six beds available in the entire Twin Cities metro region.

That means 99.1% of all available ICU beds are filled in the metro. Limited capacity often leads to longer waits for care and patients being diverted to areas of the state where beds and staff are available. But it is clear, healthcare facilities are stressed everywhere in Minnesota. 

Gov. Walz will speak at a 10:15 a.m. press conference. Check back at Bring Me The News for more as it happens.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Minnetonka Snapchat gun
MN News

Minnetonka student's Snapchat gun pic 'not a threat,' but a 'very poor joke'

The school district says there's no threat.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.

Walz-May 6 - address
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing it's biggest COVID challenge yet.

2021.10.14 - Simmons Item 2
MN News

Hidden room with explosive, guns found on indicted TikToker's property

The MN man has been indicted on numerous charges, including impersonating an officer.

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter

The woman, who had the right of way, was thrown from the scooter and died.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The highest case rates remain in greater Minnesota.

midwest rail
Travel

Twin Cities plays key role in new Midwest rail plan

The 40-year plan would mean 24 trips daily between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

bemidji minnesota
Travel

Would you move to Bemidji for $2,500? More than 20 have so far.

The city is running a program that will pay people $2,500 to relocate there.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

Escaped owl Gladys dies after being found injured

The Eurasian eagle-owl flew off from Minnesota Zoo staffers on Oct. 1.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-25 at 11.23.26 AM
MN Coronavirus

Gov. Walz announces plan to create COVID-19 saliva testing lab in MN

It's hoped the lab will double the state's testing capacity, including the potential for home testing.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

4 weeks later, Minnesota still short of its 'moonshot' testing target

State health officials want anyone with symptoms to go in for a test.

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce new COVID restrictions, including for restaurants, in Wednesday speech

Walz will address Minnesota at 6 p.m.

Walz
MN Coronavirus

Gov. Walz to announce 'biggest' loosening of COVID restrictions Friday

COVID is declining and vaccinations rising in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus, ppe
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will report record COVID deaths Thursday

More bad news coming for Minnesota.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota braces for new restrictions ahead of Walz announcement

The governor will take further action as the state's COVID crisis worsens.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce loosening of restrictions on indoor dining Wednesday

Indoor dining service has been banned since Nov. 18 amid spiraling COVID-19 cases, which have since declined.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz sounds COVID-19 alarm, launches massive testing initiative

Despite huge increases in testing, Minnesota's percent positive rate keeps rising.