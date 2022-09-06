Walz: Weekend shootings at and near State Fair likely gang-related

Gov. Tim Walz said the shootings that happened at and near the Minnesota State Fair during its final weekend appear to be gang-related incidents.

An 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso about a block from the fairgrounds on Monday and one person suffered a non-serious injury when a single shot was fired in the Midway area of the fairgrounds late Saturday, which came followed fights involving large groups.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Speaking to media on Tuesday as he attended the opening day of Zanewood Elementary School in Brooklyn Park, Walz said the teenager injured in the shooting Monday night has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The governor added that in both incidents, the victims involved have failed to cooperate with law enforcement investigations. The suspects and victims involved in these incidents range from 15-20 years old, and were known to each other, Walz said.

Walz reiterated that the fair had over 60 law enforcement agencies actively working throughout the 12-day event.

"We have to have a zero tolerance with this and I can't say it enough," the governor said to reporters, and reiterated previous comments he's made that there are too many guns on the streets.

Walz suggested that the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes on a public safety bill that passed the DFL-led House of Representatives in April

The bill would boost funding to address police staffing challenges, as well as increased funding for crime prevention, youth intervention, and mental health initiatives, and measures to prevent reoffending.

But the bill differed from a public safety proposal passed by the GOP-led Senate, which would introduce stiffer penalties for certain violent crimes, increase police funding and staffing retention, and a measure that would require county prosecutors to explain a decision not to charge felony cases. The session ended without a compromise bill being passed.

Walz wants the legislature to pass a public safety bill, calling for heavier penalties for those using guns in crowded areas.

"I would implore [the state legislature] to come back to session to pass these things we need to get done and then also making the case to our judicial branch. If someone's going to use a firearm, in a crowded area where there are innocent people and children, there needs to be a heavier penalty for that," Walz said.

The governor claims he exhausted options from where he stands, which included the activation of over 60 law enforcement agencies to help out with security measures at the State Fair.

Despite a call for "more cops" from Walz's November opponent, Republican Scott Jensen, the Saturday shooting at the State Fair happened within 15-20 feet of "dozens" of Minnesota police officers, the State Fair police chief said on Sunday.