Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas

Police say the man has 'multiple felony warrants' out for his arrest.

A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids.

The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North Branch Police Department, who explained that an officer presence in the area of the city on Sunday was due to a search for 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts,

Police say there is "multiple felony warrants" out for Tibbetts' arrest out of Chisago County, and ask the public to call police if they see him, while acknowledging they don't believe he's a danger to the public.

On Tuesday afternoon, a message was posted in the comments from Tibbetts' Facebook account, addressing the North Branch Police Department.

"North Branch Police Department I'll make a deal with you. You make sure my kids have enough money for a good Christmas this year and I'll turn myself in. I want to hand over money for her mom to give her presents from daddy and I want to give her two presents to open now. After I watch her open them I'll go with you to the other side. I aslo [sic] need bail money but I'm not worried bout that. As long as I know that my daughter got presents from her daddy I'll go today," he wrote.

The exchange sparked hundreds of comments and shares on the Facebook thread, including a number claiming police have got the wrong man, and joking about various heroic acts Tibbetts has carried out in the community.

North Branch PD did respond in the thread, stating: "Just for the record, Jake is the wanted party and is responsible for his warrants. It’s not his kids fault. If we can come to a reasonable agreement for a peaceful arrest with him turning himself in we would be willing."

It also posted: "One time Jake Tibbetts turned himself in on his warrants instead of evading the police. Hopefully he does that again. Thanks Jake."

North Branch PD did not reveal what the felony warrants are for. He does have past felony convictions for crimes including drug sales and burglary.

MN News

