Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Courtesy of City of Prior Lake.

The Prior Lake Police Department is sharing safety tips with local residents after a series of residential burglaries were reported Monday. 

The incidents occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in neighborhoods located near Highway 13 and 150th Street and County Road 42 and Crest Avenue, according to police. 

The suspected burglars gained entry through garage doors while the residents were asleep — two vehicles were stolen.

In a warning to residents Tuesday, the police encouraged residents to keep garage doors closed and locked at night. 

Police also encouraged using indoor or outdoor lights to signal the home is occupied, advertising security systems and removing all keys from vehicles.

The burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prior Lake Police at 952-440-3555.  

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

