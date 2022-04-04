Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

It was confirmed he died at his home in Stillwater Sunday.

Washington County Attorney

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who was due to retire later this year, has died at the age of 66.

It was confirmed by the county that Orput died at his Stillwater home while "surrounded by his family" on Sunday, though a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Orput announced in January he would not be seeking re-election and planned to retire at the end of 2022. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2020.

He had held the position of Washington County Attorney since 2010, prior to which he was an assistant to the Hennepin County Attorney, and also roles as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and as a Deputy Minnesota Attorney General.

Among those paying tribute is St. Croix Valley senator Karin Housley, who said: "So sad to hear of the passing of our amazing Washington Cty Attorney, Pete Orput.

"He was one of the greatest guys on the planet, was wonderful to work with, and he became a great friend to the Housley family. We will all miss you, Pete. Thank you for your service."