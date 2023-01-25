Skip to main content

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City woman following the chase on Tuesday morning.

Video from Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the pursuit, with the man driving recklessly on I-35E as the engine smoked, before abandoning the vehicle at an exit ramp in Lino Lakes at 9:42 a.m.

The man and woman are then seen getting out of the vehicle with bags and fleeing on foot.

The sheriff's office said it was alerted of a burglary at a home on the 28000 block of Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township, and arrived to find the stolen vehicle in question. 

According to authorities, a pursuit was initially initiated but ended due to the suspect's "dangerous" driving. 

Police caught up with the pair as they fled on foot in a nearby neighborhood.

Both suspects have pending burglary charges as of Wednesday morning. Additional charges could be filed as an investigation remains active.





