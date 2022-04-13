Watch: Animal rights activist interrupts Wolves-Clippers, tries to glue self to floor

The woman who attempted to glue her hands to the court at Target Center during Tuesday night's NBA play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers has been identified as an animal rights activist.

The organization Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) claimed credit for the stunt that briefly interrupted the game in the second quarter, though not long enough for the superglue to set.

The protester was Alicia Santurio, who entered the court wearing a t-shirt stating: "Glen Taylor roasts animals alive."

Speaking on DxE Twitter, she explained that she carried out the protest to raise awareness of DxE's investigation into Rembrandt Enterprises in Iowa, a company owned by Taylor, who remains the Timberwolves majority owner before handing over total control to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

The Californian has since given an interview to Racket MN, which you can read here (and in which she notes the glue she used is animal-free).

It has been confirmed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture that 5.3 million birds had to be destroyed in Buena Vista County – where Rembrandt Enterprises has a facility – in response to the outbreak of avian flu that has forced the culling of millions of poultry birds in the Midwest in an attempt to prevent further spread.

DxE alleges that Rembrandt used the controversial practice of "ventilation shutdown," where barns are closed and all ventilation sealed and fans turned off. Heaters, steam, or gas is then pumped into the barn to raise the temperature to the point the animals die either from overheating or suffocation.

DxE released footage that it claims to show the aftermath of a cull at Rembrandt Farm, which shows a handful of disheveled birds that survived, and at one point shows a conveyor belt seemingly transporting dead birds from one of the barns onto the back of a semi-truck with an open trailer.

The practice has spawned a protest movement including a group called Veterinarians Against Ventilation Shutdown, which describes it as a "brutal, painful method of animal depopulation."

USA Today reports the practice is approved by the USDA but "in extreme cases only," such as when an infected population "is too large."

Bring Me The News has reached out to Rembrandt Enterprises for comment.

A Timberwolves spokesperson said: "A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident."