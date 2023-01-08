Skip to main content

Watch: Deer runs through glass door to Minnesota butcher shop

A deer broke through the door to a butcher shop in Moorhead.

A deer in northwestern Minnesota has one heckuva story to tell its friends after it crashed through the glass door of a Moorhead business and lived to tell about it. 

But the deer, a doe in this case, didn't smash through the door of an ordinary business. This daring beast went through the glass door to a butcher shop, a dangerous move for even the bravest of deer. 

It happened around noon Saturday at She Said Butcher Shop, located at 2103 5th Ave. N. in Moorhead. Surveillance video from inside the shop shows the speeding deer crash through the door and slide into the wall all the way across the room. It then pauses, appears to shake off the cobwebs and then panics and slams into potted plants before escaping out the same door it entered. 

"This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall," the owner of the butcher shop wrote on Facebook

"Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone. I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher. Wow! What a day."

