Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis

Police also found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle following the pursuit.

A man is awaiting charges after crashing into other cars while fleeing police with a large amount of drugs in his SUV in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Monday near the Lowry Avenue North bridge over I-94 at Washington Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit lasted for several blocks before police arrested the suspect, who had been under surveillance for illegal possession of firearms. 

Authorities attempted to make a traffic stop at Broadway Avenue N. and Logan Avenue N. but the suspect "rammed" a sheriff's office vehicle, sparking the pursuit.

The suspect also struck two civilian vehicles during the pursuit, with one of the drivers taken to a hospital due to prior health concerns, according to the sheriff's office.

While attempting to turn near the area of Washington and Lowry, he struck a snowbank and crashed. That's when he's seen jumping out and attempting to flee on foot.

The man was arrested seconds later after an officer pulled up in his SUV, jumped out, and slammed the suspect against the fence on the bridge. 

The sheriff's office said a gun was found, and MnDOT cameras zoomed in on what appeared to be a possible handgun on the ground.

After searching his vehicle, police found "a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine" inside.

A spokesperson with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the man is expected to be charged sometime Wednesday. The Minneapolis Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

