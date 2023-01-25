Skip to main content

Watch: Minnesota driver sent airborne after another car crashes into stalled vehicle

The man was seen on MnDOT cameras tending to their vehicle prior to the crash.

A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. 

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview.

The first driver is seen skidding off the highway and becoming stuck in a snowy ditch about seven minutes before the other driver loses control and crashes into the person's vehicle.

After the person was sent flying and avoided being crushed by either vehicle, they are seen standing up and walking. It's unclear if any injuries were reported from the crash.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol to learn more details on the incident.

