Watch: Moment huge sailing ship crashes into new USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

The newly-launched USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Littoral Combat Ship was damaged by a massive Danish sailing ship while it was docked in the Baltimore Inner Harbor on Sunday.

Video taken by Twitter user Charles Degliomini shows the Danmark training ship crashing into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, with some guardrails on the ship getting destroyed.

Warning: Video contains some offensive language.

The United States Navy said no sailors were injured in the incident.

“No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022," a U.S. Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

"The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."

The Danmark training ship pictured in Dublin in 2012. William Murphy, Flickr.

According to the U.S. Navy, the Maryland Fleet Week started on Sept. 7 and goes through Tuesday, Sept. 13. Multiple ships are in the area for the event.

The fully rigged, steel-hulled Danmark made its first stop in Baltimore in 1939, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was officially launched in Duluth on May 21, 2022. It marked the first Navy ship be commissioned in the state. It was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, and its home port is in Florida.

It’s the second ship to honor both Minneapolis and St. Paul with its name, with the first being launched in 1983. The almost 400-foot ship, which carries a crew of 110, was launched in 2019 and completed trials a year later. It was then sent to the Navy in late 2021.