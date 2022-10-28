Skip to main content
Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car

No one was injured in the collision.

Minnetonka Police Department

Police in Minnetonka said no one was injured after a suspect pursued by law enforcement sideswiped a cop car to avoid stop sticks Thursday night.

The police department posted a video to social media showing the collision. They were assisting the Bloomington Police Department in the pursuit on Hwy 169.

The video shows a vehicle sideswiping the driver's side of the police car and continuing down the highway with police trailing.

Michael Utecht, acting Deputy Chief with the Bloomington Police Department, told Bring Me The News the pursuit began in Bloomington after officers were alerted of a domestic assault/burglary incident. Utecht said the suspect "assaulted officers and fled from the scene."

More information is expected to be provided next week.

The investigation is ongoing.

