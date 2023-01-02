Skip to main content

Watch: Scary moment as semi jackknifes on Hwy. 169 bridge over Hwy. 55

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the incident.

Traffic cameras captured a scary moment a semi-trailer jackknifed on a Hwy. 169 overpass over Hwy. 55.

The incident happened on northbound Hwy. 169 at 7:44 a.m. Monday, with the cameras showing the semi slide just as it entered the overpass in Plymouth.

Fortunately, the semi stayed on the roadway, with the front of the tractor brushing the barrier.

A similar incident happened last month on County Road 10 in Oakdale, though in that instance the semi ended up hanging over I-694, prompting the closure of the northbound lanes.

Road conditions are expected to worsen starting Monday night, with heavy snow expected to move through the Twin Cities and continue into Tuesday, along with periods of freezing rain.

Read the latest weather update here.

