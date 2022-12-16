Watch: Semi slams through closure gate on I-94

Whiteout conditions amid high winds and days of snow continue to wreak havoc on roads in the region, particularly in North Dakota where a highway patrol trooper witnessed a trucker crash through a closure gate on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in Jamestown at about 3:13 p.m., with the driver quickly coming to a stop after barreling through the gate.

Road conditions began deteriorating in the Dakotas on Tuesday, with Interstate 94 in North Dakota closing to motorists on Wednesday night. It reopened for a time Thursday only to be shut down again later in the day as winds increased and more snow fell.

It remains closed Friday morning from the Minnesota border all the way west to Montana. Interstate 29 is also closed from Fargo to the South Dakota border. Travel is not advised anywhere in North Dakota as a blizzard warning remains in effect for western and central parts of the state.

In Minnesota, road conditions aren't great, especially in western Minnesota where winter weather advisories remain in effect on Friday. Snow is expected to wind down Friday from west to east across Minnesota and minimal accumulations should occur.

According to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, 1.11 inches of water have fallen in the storm at MSP Airport. Because temps were warmer, the snow was more dense and didn't accumulate as much. Climatologically, snow:liquid ratios are usually around 12:1, so for every one inch of liquid there is 12 inches of snow. Had the ratio with this storm been closer to climatological norms, a foot of snow could've piled up in the Twin Cities.