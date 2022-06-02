Watch: Semi smashes into pickup, which bursts into flames on I-35

Watch: Semi-truck smashes into broken down pickup, which bursts into flames on I-35
Traffic cameras captured a dramatic moment on I-35 in Forest Lake Wednesday, when a semi truck smashed into an abandoned pickup truck, which burst into flames.
The pickup truck had been abandoned in the middle of the interstate after the driver hit a deer, according Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank
Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and was on the side of the freeway when his truck was rear-ended by the semi.
Shank said the incident happened on I-35 near Broadway Avenue.
MN Crime captured a recording of the crash.