Watch: Semi smashes into pickup, which bursts into flames on I-35

Traffic cameras captured a dramatic moment on I-35 in Forest Lake Wednesday, when a semi truck smashed into an abandoned pickup truck, which burst into flames.

The pickup truck had been abandoned in the middle of the interstate after the driver hit a deer, according Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and was on the side of the freeway when his truck was rear-ended by the semi.

Shank said the incident happened on I-35 near Broadway Avenue.

MN Crime captured a recording of the crash.