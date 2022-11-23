Skip to main content

Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway

The incident caused delays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Traffic camera footage captured the moment a semi-trailer crashed on I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near East Hennepin Avenue, with the semi crashing onto its side, sending its freight scattering over three lanes of the interstate.

The crash and cleanup caused significant delays on the southbound interstate for several hours.

Authorities say the semi driver sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 7.19.47 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway

The incident caused delays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 children safe after mother abducts them in Minneapolis

The 18-year-old mother was on a court-ordered supervised visit.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.03.09 PM
MN News

Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant

The incident happened outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.34.31 PM
MN Food & Drink

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

The Northeast Minneapolis staple is closing Dec. 31.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

BCA investigating after person shot by deputy in Red Wing

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the Mississippi River.

Sourced_Q4_229234_A
Sponsored Story

2PinkSquirrels - making memories with milkshakes

First Time Guests Get BOGO milkshakes starting December 1st and running through December 15th

Target Store
MN News

Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store

The store's asset protection manager reported the theft.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 12.33.17 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bemidji student choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The production will take place in March.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tuesday flash sale: Minnesota State Fair tickets are $12

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4.

police tape
MN News

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central MN

Two people were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 8.31.11 AM
MN News

State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer stepping down after 26 years

Hammer will stay on as CEO until spring of next year.

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth

Charges have been filed against one suspect in connection with the murder of the Rogers High School student last week.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 7.23.10 AM
MN News

I-94 closed westbound after semi crashes, spills its load

The interstate is closed west in Otter Tail County.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 7.12.39 AM
MN News

Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified

The 39-year-old from Crystal is the confirmed victim.

Screen Shot 2021-03-24 at 8.32.05 AM
MN News

Semi crashes in Lowry Hill tunnel, dumping drywall across roadway

It has caused significant delays on I-94.

Screen Shot 2020-02-20 at 10.13.48 AM
MN News

Highway 55 in Eagan reopens after semi crash, fuel spill

The highway is closed eastbound at Dodd Road.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 7.12.39 AM
MN News

Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning

Another crash also slowed down traffic during the morning rush.

police lights
MN News

Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

The crash happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Boat trailer
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

The 22-year-old from Eagan crashed in northern Minnesota.