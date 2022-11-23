Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway

The incident caused delays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Traffic camera footage captured the moment a semi-trailer crashed on I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near East Hennepin Avenue, with the semi crashing onto its side, sending its freight scattering over three lanes of the interstate.

The crash and cleanup caused significant delays on the southbound interstate for several hours.

Authorities say the semi driver sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.