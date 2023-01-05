Skip to main content

Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow

The crash happened in wild conditions on the interstate near Albertville.

Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets.

With the space between the westbound and eastbound lanes filled with plowed snow, the semi briefly disappears into a cloud of snow as it hurtles into the median.

The aftermath of the crash shows the trailer on its side, with police arriving at the scene several minutes later.

Here's a look at the statewide crash totals from the start of the storm on Tuesday through Thursday morning, as reported by the State Patrol:

Tuesday 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.: 70 crashes (4 non-serious injuries), 472 spinouts/off road, 6 jackknifed semis.

Tuesday 4:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.: 87 crashes (4 non-serious injuries, 1 fatality), 181 spinouts/off road, 4 jackknifed semis.

Tuesday 9:30 p.m.–Wednesday 7:30 a.m.: 69 crashes (4 non-serious injuries), 151 spinouts/off road, 3 jackknifed semis.

Wednesday 7:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: 66 crashes (4 non-serious injuries), 143 spinouts/off road, 2 jackknifed semis.

Wednesday 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.: 52 crashes (6 non-serious injuries), 89 spinouts/off road, 2 jackknifed semis.

Wednesday 4:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.: 42 crashes (3 non-serious injuries), 112 spinouts/off road, 3 jackknifed semis.

Wednesday 9:30 p.m. – Thursday 7:30 a.m.: 60 crashes (9 non-serious injuries), 108 spinouts/off road, 17 jackknifed semis.

