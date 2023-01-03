Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

Video shows a man being shot by a Minnesota State trooper's Taser twice after he was involved in a wrong-way crash in the east metro on Monday.

Video captured by a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the crash on Hwy. 36 near Hilton Trail in Pine Springs. The suspect appears to attempt to flee the scene by stopping and grabbing at other vehicles before state troopers arrived.

The video then shows the man running down a median before a state trooper deploys her Taser. He was arrested at the scene.

Bring Me The News obtained footage from the incident, included below.

Scanner account MN Crime says the man was involved in a head-on, wrong-way crash before he was taken into custody.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not officially confirmed any details at this time, including any injuries to other road users.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.