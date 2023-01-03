Skip to main content
Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

MN Safety/MnDOT Camera

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Video shows a man being shot by a Minnesota State trooper's Taser twice after he was involved in a wrong-way crash in the east metro on Monday.

Video captured by a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the crash on Hwy. 36 near Hilton Trail in Pine Springs. The suspect appears to attempt to flee the scene by stopping and grabbing at other vehicles before state troopers arrived.

The video then shows the man running down a median before a state trooper deploys her Taser. He was arrested at the scene.

Bring Me The News obtained footage from the incident, included below.

Scanner account MN Crime says the man was involved in a head-on, wrong-way crash before he was taken into custody.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not officially confirmed any details at this time, including any injuries to other road users.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.

Next Up

WrongWayVidCrashTaser
MN News

Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 2.51.34 PM
MN News

2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge

A tragic snowmobile crash has left two dead in the Isanti County community.

DSC_8594
MN News

Walz: ‘Era of gridlock’ is over; Minnesota Legislature begins 2023 session

Lawmakers are back at the Capitol. Here's what Minnesotans can expect in 2023.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 1.33.57 PM
MN News

Crashes, spinouts mounting as heavy snow blankets Twin Cities

Heavy snow is making travel nigh-on impossible Tuesday.

Bob Biesterfeld
MN Business

Fortune 500 company C. H. Robinson announces shock CEO departure

Bob Biesterfeld stepped down as president and CEO effective Dec. 31.

ZaeliaFollansbeeGoFundMe
WI News

Tragedy as 6-year-old girl killed in River Falls house fire

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 9.25.23 AM
MN News

Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine

Police say three people were arrested.

SnowCoveredRoadsSWMNMnDOT
MN News

MnDOT issues 'no travel advisory' in southwestern Minnesota

It's due to heavy snow and strong winds, causing reduced visibility.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 12.30.24 PM
MN News

BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota

Chloe Garcia, 17, was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2022.

snow, plow
MN Weather

What to expect as snowstorm arrives in full force Tuesday

The snow will fall in two phases. Heavy stuff Tuesday and then lighter snow that could pile up quite a bit on Wednesday.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota

More than a foot of snow could fall over the coming days in parts of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities also set to get several inches.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Victim of wrong-way driver crash ID'd as Hutchinson 19-year-old

Three women, ages 19, 20 and 20, were in the vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 9.56.24 AM
MN News

Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

The head-on collision happened shortly before 10 p.m.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver had 10 drinks, told troopers 'sorry bro' after fatal wrong-way crash

The crash killed a 30-year-old Melrose man.

FExgkBwXMAgRPH-
MN News

Two in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Minneapolis

Two others were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

MN News

State trooper credits seatbelt for saving his life in sickening crash

The driver of the vehicle that hit the state trooper died.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Motorist hit by wrong-way driver dies after Hwy. 169 crash

The 22-year-old victim died at North Memorial Hospital.