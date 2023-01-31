Skip to main content

Watch: Suspects drive wrong-way on I-35E, before carjacking separate vehicles

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are still at large.

Two suspects who sparked a police pursuit in a stolen car Monday night ended the evening carjacking separate vehicles, and are still at large as of Tuesday. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit of the suspects began around 11 p.m. near County Road C and Little Canada Road in Little Canada. Video shows the suspects driving the wrong way on Interstate 35E.

 Initially, deputies were advised the vehicle they were following was involved in a carjacking where a victim was allegedly shot.

"Deputies later determined the 911 call about the carjacking and shooting at 35E and Little Canada Road was fake. Nobody was shot," a spokesperson with the sheriff's office told Bring Me The News.

The vehicle was however confirmed stolen from Brooklyn Park.

At one point during the pursuit, the two males inside the stolen car pulled over and jumped out onto an on-ramp while holding handguns. But police say they then got back in the vehicle and drove away.

A short time later, a deputy initiated a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle, causing it to stop, with the two male suspects fleeing on foot.

Two females inside the vehicle were arrested. Police said one of them "appeared to be overdosing" at the time, so she was given aid and medics were called to the scene.

While police were addressing the scene, they were informed that the two suspects had each carjacked a separate vehicle on County Road F in Arden Hills.

One of the vehicles was found abandoned in Mounds View and the other wasn't found, the sheriff's office said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the two suspects is asked to call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Carjacking pursuit in Little Canada
MN News

Watch: Suspects drive wrong-way on I-35E, before carjacking separate vehicles

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are still at large.

RestaurantFireSTP
MN News

St. Paul restaurant damaged in Sunday night fire

The fire department said the fire is considered to be "accidental."

Lake Superior.
MN News

MPCA: Minnesota's emissions fell by 23% between 2005 and 2020

Clean energy investments have driven the decline.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 2.51.16 PM
MN Lifestyle

Community steps up for dog found shot in Douglas County

The dog faces a long road to recovery.

restaurant-690975_1280
MN Food & Drink

Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023 list contains zero from Minnesota

Bummer.

Dave Durenberger
MN News

Former U.S. Senator for Minnesota Dave Durenberger dies at 88

Durenberger served two terms before his disgraceful exit in the mid-1990s.

Screen Shot 2023-01-31 at 10.17.33 AM
MN Food & Drink

Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

There are new spots in North Loop and Lowertown.

driver's license
MN News

'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate

It would allow Minnesotans to obtain it without needing proof of legal presence in the U.S.

court room
MN News

Charges: Food-deprived child was tortured, abused by foster caregivers

The charges consist of child torture and neglect.

LawlessCocktailRoomIGLawless
Bars and Restaurants

Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis abruptly closes its doors

The company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll."

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one

The victims were walking home from Walmart at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 4.32.08 PM
MN News

State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'

The state is taking action to force changes at the Beltrami County Jail.

Related

RamseyCoManWanted
MN News

Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect

The sheriff's office said the man is also accused of robbing a woman.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles, drives wrong way on Twin Cities highways

Police also deployed "less lethal" rounds to get the suspect to cooperate.

golden valley police department
MN News

16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A 15-year-old from Buffalo is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

McKelleppMugRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene

The woman had two warrants for her arrest prior to the carjacking.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.