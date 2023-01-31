Watch: Suspects drive wrong-way on I-35E, before carjacking separate vehicles

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are still at large.

Two suspects who sparked a police pursuit in a stolen car Monday night ended the evening carjacking separate vehicles, and are still at large as of Tuesday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit of the suspects began around 11 p.m. near County Road C and Little Canada Road in Little Canada. Video shows the suspects driving the wrong way on Interstate 35E.

Initially, deputies were advised the vehicle they were following was involved in a carjacking where a victim was allegedly shot.

"Deputies later determined the 911 call about the carjacking and shooting at 35E and Little Canada Road was fake. Nobody was shot," a spokesperson with the sheriff's office told Bring Me The News.

The vehicle was however confirmed stolen from Brooklyn Park.

At one point during the pursuit, the two males inside the stolen car pulled over and jumped out onto an on-ramp while holding handguns. But police say they then got back in the vehicle and drove away.

A short time later, a deputy initiated a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle, causing it to stop, with the two male suspects fleeing on foot.

Two females inside the vehicle were arrested. Police said one of them "appeared to be overdosing" at the time, so she was given aid and medics were called to the scene.

While police were addressing the scene, they were informed that the two suspects had each carjacked a separate vehicle on County Road F in Arden Hills.

One of the vehicles was found abandoned in Mounds View and the other wasn't found, the sheriff's office said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the two suspects is asked to call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.