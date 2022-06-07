VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

Skip to main content
VIDEO: Minnesota teacher leaves role after throwing hockey stick at child

VIDEO: Minnesota teacher leaves role after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question was able to retire and received recognition on social media from the school district.

Surveillance footage

The teacher in question was able to retire and received recognition on social media from the school district.

A Sherburne County gym teacher has left her job after surveillance video showed her throwing a hockey stick at an eight-year-old boy during class, knocking his tooth out in the process.

The teacher, identified by the district as Kim Neubauer, has left her position after the incident, which happened back in March and left Easton Johnson with facial injuries that required medical treatment.

The school district had posted a tribute to the teacher stating that she retired from her position after 27 years, but hastily deleted it following backlash from the child's mother and other parents who discovered the video.

"This is an absolute joke! She deserves nothing. She was forced to retire for physically assaulting my son," Jodi Johnson, the mother of Easton Johnson, said in a Facebook post last week.

In a statement, Princeton Public Schools now says Neubauer was placed on unpaid leave till the end of the school year, and as of June 3 was no longer employed by the district.

In the video, Johnson is seen returning a floor hockey stick to a pile next to which Neubauer is standing. When Johnson tosses the hockey stick in the pile, Neubauer is seen picking it up and throwing it directly at his face.

The boy covers his mouth in apparent pain, brings the hockey stick back to the pile, and then runs away.

Here's the video shared to Facebook by Cassie Waalk.

The mother claims that the school then lied to her about what happened.

"My poor child was sitting in a chair alone, covered in blood, crying crocodile-sized tears," she said on Facebook. "Can you imagine an eight-year-old child being assaulted to that degree and then everyone around him lying about it?"

Johnson said her second-grader now struggles with anxiety since the incident happened.

Johnson also claimed on Facebook post that she no longer can work as a substitute teacher at the school since the incident happened. She added that she didn't want to go public with the incident in hopes that she could still work there, but "that all seems to be going downhill."

"A district I once loved and supported whole-heartedly has turned their backs on us," she continued.

Bring Me The News reached out to Superintendent Ben Barton for comment on the matter Tuesday.

The district posted a statement on their website, speaking of the aforementioned incident:

"Student safety is the top priority of the Princeton Public School District. When the District receives a complaint related to student safety, we investigate immediately and take appropriate action to address any substantiated concerns. In those rare situations in which a staff member’s conduct creates or contributes to a dangerous situation, the District may take action to end the employment relationship. In addition, the district may file a report with the Minnesota Department of Education and report to law enforcement.

"The District has received questions about its response to a particular incident. Although data privacy laws prohibit the District from sharing details about the incident, we can state that allegations were made against teacher Kim Neubauer. The District placed Ms. Neubauer on administrative leave while it investigated the allegations. After completing its investigation, the District acted quickly and decisively. As of April 8, 2022, Ms. Neubauer was placed on an unpaid leave of absence for the remainder of the school year. Additionally, Ms. Neubauer’s employment with the District ended on June 3, 2022. As a result, Ms. Neubauer is no longer an employee of the District.

"We love our students and we work tirelessly to protect and support them. We welcome and value parent feedback and recognize that together we are stronger and better equipped to respond to any safety concerns that may arise."

Next Up

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question was able to retire and received recognition on social media from the school district.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target to slash prices, cancel orders as it shifts unwanted inventory

Retailers have been taken by surprise by the sudden shift away from pandemic spending.

WCCO
MN Music and Radio

Massive changes at WCCO Radio as Jason DeRusha joins lineup

Jason DeRusha will become a full-time host at the AM 830 WCCO.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 10.27.22 PM
MN News

2 dead, 1 injured in Coon Rapids apartment shooting

Gunfire broke out just around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Kashawn Wertman
MN News

St. Paul teen pleads guilty to 10-day crime spree in Twin Cities

Kashawn Wertman faces multiple felony charges consisting of carjacking and related crimes committed across 15 metro cities.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 3.14.05 PM
MN News

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The victim, described to be 51 from Coon Rapids, was driving her SUV through the intersection when the semi-truck crashed into her.

Fawn
Minnesota Life

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: First-of-its-kind Taco Bell set to open in Brooklyn Park

The restaurant says this innovative style "will defy norms and define the future" of fast food.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 4.30.49 PM
MN News

Burnsville educator named Minnesota teacher of the year

Hassan is the second teacher from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district to receive the award.

Screen Shot 2019-05-09 at 9.34.39 PM
MN News

St. Paul school employee on leave over racist comment caught on video

The school district superintendent promised 'aggressive' action to address the situation.

Henry Sibley School
MN News

High school math teacher placed on leave amid investigation

The teacher and tennis coach has been at the school district for 17 years.

MN News

Big Lake teacher on leave after reportedly shooting gopher

The alleged incident apparently happened during archery class. The district won’t go into detail, but high school principal Bob Dockendorf said, “the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.” Students told WCCO that they didn't think it was a big deal.

George Floyd, protests, rioting, Minneapolis, Lake Street
MN News

Brainerd teacher resigns after posting racist comments on social media

The teacher posted offensive comments on Facebook over the weekend.

Lakeville South High
MN News

Some Minnesota schools closed Friday after nationwide TikTok threat

The department of education has alerted districts statewide about the social media threat.

Screen Shot 2019-05-16 at 12.10.43 PM
MN News

State Patrol video shows 4th-grade girl nearly hit at bus stop

The video, from January, shows the car swerving to miss the girl.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.