Skip to main content
Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.)

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

MPR News is the only media outlet carrying the debate. You can listen on the radio via any of MPR's 46 affiliates or watch it online right here

Walz and Jensen last debated Oct. 18. Read how that went in this recap

The latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll favored Walz at 47% compared to 42% for Jensen. The poll owns a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points. MinnPost says the poll consisted of 1,585 voters across Minnesota Oct. 10-14. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.53.44 PM
MN News

Watch: Walz, Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 9.15.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

St. Paul's Union Depot announces 2022 holiday event schedule

Events this year will include the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and bake sale.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

An investigation determined the man charged the officer with an ax.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 10.13.51 AM
MN News

Campaign for AG candidate Jim Schultz accused of breaking finance rules

A campaign finance board member found that Schultz's campaign broke rules by collaborating with a Super PAC on more than $800,000 in ad spend.

Shania Twain
MN Music and Radio

Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

The 57-year-old country music superstar is releasing her sixth studio album in February.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores

Wegman's in northeastern U.S. recently scrapped its self-checkout app due to excessive shoplifting.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Man pleads guilty to carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

William Charles Saffold also pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on an FBI agent.

Lopez Giovanni
MN News

Search for 16-year-old boy missing in Minneapolis

The teen was last seen late Wednesday night.

Target Store
MN Business

Ellison sues Target-owned Shipt over alleged misclassification of workers

The grocery delivery company is facing two lawsuits over the classification of its "Shoppers."

The Arvig location in Sauk Centre, Minn.
MN News

Ransomware attack affects 60,000 Arvig internet users in Minnesota

The company said hackers were able to cause a brief service disruption.

DemolitionofFormerPowerPlant
MN Weird

Watch: Former MN coal plant demolished in controlled implosion

Xcel Energy decided to decimate the retired plant with a cleaner energy goal in mind.

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

RSV surge strains Twin Cities hospitals

The respiratory virus is surging at unusually high levels across the nation.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 10.48.16 PM
MN News

What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?

The pair met for their penultimate debate before the Nov. 8 election.

MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

MN News

Walz agrees to two October debates with Jensen

The two debates will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen repeats right-wing hoax about cat litter in schools

The candidate made the comments at a recent campaign event.

Jesse Ventura
MN News

Jesse Ventura makes rare endorsement, backs Tim Walz for reelection

In his endorsement, Ventura highlighted threats to democracy and abortion rights as key issues ahead of the election.

MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.