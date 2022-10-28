Watch: Walz, Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MPR News is the only media outlet carrying the debate. You can listen on the radio via any of MPR's 46 affiliates or watch it online right here.

Walz and Jensen last debated Oct. 18. Read how that went in this recap.

The latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll favored Walz at 47% compared to 42% for Jensen. The poll owns a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points. MinnPost says the poll consisted of 1,585 voters across Minnesota Oct. 10-14.