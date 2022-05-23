Skip to main content
Water main break floods 40-45 homes in St. Louis Park

The city says the rupture happened on Minnetonka Boulevard.

A water main rupture in St. Louis Park led to flooding in dozens of homes at the weekend.

The main break was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday on Minnetonka Boulevard, between Texas and Sumter Avenues.

"A 12-inch water main ruptured and flowed underground through the sanitary sewer, emerging in the basements of nearby homes," the city said.

A door-to-door canvass revealed that between 40 and 45 homes on Quebec, Sumter, and Rhode Island avenues and on Minnetonka Boulevard had been impacted by flooding.

The city says the break did not impact local water supplies or result in any contamination of drinking water.

Homeowners who suffered flooding have been given claim liability forms to file with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and their own insurance providers as they go about making repairs.

Minnetonka Boulevard was expected to reopen between Texas and Sumter on Monday afternoon. Water service had been restored to affected properties by Saturday evening.

"There was no apparent cause of the break, although it was confirmed it is not connected to construction of a nearby apartment building," the city said. "Water main breaks can occur for a variety of reasons, including changes in ground temperature and ongoing pressure in water pipes."

