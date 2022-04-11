Skip to main content
Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

Hennepin County Water Patrol

Members of the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad found themselves in need of rescuing after their hovercraft overturned on Sunday.

The incident happened on Green Lake not far from the Olde Mill Inn Resort, with callers reporting three people were standing on top of their upturned boat.

Those three people were rescue squad members who were conducting hovercraft ice water training at the time.

Per the Kandyohi County Sheriff's Office: "The boat was being used in a training scenario when the operator was navigating across the lake ice as it was approaching open water.

"When the rescue boat hit the water at an angle, it caused the boat to flip over and land upside down. The craft occupants were able to get out from under the boat to safety."

The trio were taken to Rice Hospital with minor injuries.

