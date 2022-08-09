Skip to main content
Water safe to use again in small area of Maplewood, St. Paul

A boil water advisory was lifted on Tuesday.

Photo by Bluewater Sweden on Unsplash

The water in a small area along the border of St. Paul and Maplewood is once again safe to use after a temporary boil water advisory was issued on Monday. 

Saint Paul Regional Water Services lifted the boil advisory at 11 a.m. Tuesday, having issued the alert on Monday because of a power outage at the pump station located on Beebe Road. 

"The advisory was a precautionary procedure, and lab tests revealed that the drinking water was and remains safe for consumption," the utility company announced Tuesday. "At this time, customers can resume normal water usage as pressure has returned and testing shows no contamination."

About 1,900 customers were under the advisory, which covered these areas: 

  • Holloway Ave. E. between 7th Ave. E. and Division St./Halloway Ave E.
  • Geneva Ave. N. between Conway Ave. E. and Halloway Ave. E./Division St.
  • Conway Ave. E. between Carlton St. N. and Geneva Ave. N. and Ave. R.
  • Ruth St. N. between 7th Ave. E and Larpenteur Ave. E.
  • Winthrop St. N. between Larpenteur Ave. E. and Hoyt Ave. E.
  • Idaho Ave. E. between Furness Pkwy. and Winthrop St. N.
  • McKnight Rd. N. between Ivy Ave. E. and Margaret St.

Power was restored at the pump station just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, with utility workers moving to "rebalance the system and take water samples from throughout the area."

Beebe-Road

