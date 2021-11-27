Waterfront hotel in Duluth sustains damage in kitchen fire

A kitchen fire at a Duluth hotel has caused an estimated $75,000 damage, authorities say.

The Duluth Fire Department says the fire was reported at the Pier B Resort Hotel on the waterfront at 800 Railroad Street around 5 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to see a fire in the kitchen and people evacuating the four-story hotel.

Black smoke was seen coming from the roof of the hotel, with the building evacuated as a result.

The fire was found in the kitchen of Silo's Restaurant, which had extended to ductwork and the roof.

The fire was extinguished, with crews working for more than 90 minutes to determine if the fire had spread anywhere else.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire and all guests were allowed to return to their rooms after the all clear was given.

However, Silo's Restaurant will be closed until further notice.

