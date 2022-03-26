Skip to main content
Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Elysian Fire Department

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to Waterville after a bar caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center received a call about a structure fire in the city of Waterville at around 3 a.m. The fire was at the Funky Monkey bar, located on the 200 block of Main Street East.

"There are really no words. It's an incredibly sad morning in Waterville watching a long standing local business burn," the Elysian Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. 

The Waterville Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Le Center, Kilkenny and New Richland.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

TCO Stadium Field Level Day
MN Vikings

Where is the rebuilding part of the Minnesota Vikings' offseason plan?

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah called it "competitive rebuilding" but there's no sign of long-term plays

u.s. attorney
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to possessing gun after multiple felony convictions

Rekita Tiara Harden pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday.

tyler jacob go fund me march 2022
MN News

MN teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine

Winona native Tyler Jacob works as en English teacher in southern Ukraine.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.

Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Royce Lewis will be playing for the St Paul Saints this year

Fans can catch a glimpse of the former No. 1 overall pick.

JiDion
MN Timberwolves

YouTube star JiDion gets courtside haircut at Timberwolves game

Anthony Edwards's reaction was priceless.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Racist message sent to Minneapolis North player after state tournament game

North head coach Larry McKenzie confirmed the allegation, saying the message was sent to a player Friday night via social media.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers win, 3 MN teams have shot at Frozen Four

The Gophers advanced but St. Cloud State wasn't as fortunate.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-03-26 at 10.07.16 AM
MN News

1 dead in Woodbury house fire Tuesday morning

The fire was reported after 6 a.m. by a neighbor who called 911.

Screen Shot 2020-02-25 at 11.50.54 AM
MN News

Multiple businesses destroyed by fire in downtown Alexandria

The fire forced crews to shutdown a highway that runs through downtown.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 6.27.11 AM
MN News

Old bar in downtown Hibbing destroyed in overnight fire

The bar has been closed for a number of years.

fire truck
MN News

1 dead after house fire in Douglas County

Local fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire Sunday morning.

MN News

Man dies after being severely burned in grass fire

The fire happened near a lake northeast of Sauk Centre.

Frazee Fire Department
MN News

Man severely burned, 2 dogs die in west-central MN fire

The fire was reported just after 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-17 at 11.06.27 AM
MN News

The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud a total loss after fire

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

MN News

Quarter-million dollar cabin in St. Louis County burns down

The fire was reported early Monday morning.