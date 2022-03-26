Waterville bar burns in Saturday morning fire

Fire crews were called to Waterville after a bar caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center received a call about a structure fire in the city of Waterville at around 3 a.m. The fire was at the Funky Monkey bar, located on the 200 block of Main Street East.

"There are really no words. It's an incredibly sad morning in Waterville watching a long standing local business burn," the Elysian Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Waterville Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Le Center, Kilkenny and New Richland.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.