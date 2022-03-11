Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

The report of a weapon that sent Burnsville High School into lockdown earlier this week was, apparently, a prank by two children who have no direct connection to the school.

Two minors are believed to be responsible for calling in the false threat, the Bloomington Police Department said Friday. The duo had claimed there was a gun on school property.

The threat, which came in Tuesday morning, sent the school into lockdown, with police responding to the scene and undertaking a search of the school grounds. They ultimately did not find a weapon.

The subsequent investigation led police to two individuals, both of them under the age of 18 and "who have no direct relationship with Burnsville High School," Burnsville PD said. They told investigators the threat was a prank.

Carissa Larsen, communications and community engagement director for the city, told Bring Me The News one of the suspects is from Minnesota. The other is from out of state, though police aren't yet specifying where.

The case will be referred to the appropriate prosecuting offices for possible criminal charges, police said.

