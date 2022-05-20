Weekend closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Northbound I-35W will be closed over the weekend from Hwy. 62 to I-94 in downtown Minneapolis.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, May 23, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Ramps to northbound I-35W will close at 9 p.m. Friday at Hwy. 62, 60th St., Diamond Lake Rd., 46th St., and 35th St. Detours will send drivers via Hwy. 62, Hwy. 100, and I-394.

Northbound Highway 77 in Bloomington will also be closed over the weekend between the Minnesota River and I-494.

According to MnDOT, traffic restrictions will begin at 6 p.m. Friday ahead of a full weekend closure lasting from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will impact the northbound Highway 77 ramps at eastbound I-494 and E. Old Shakopee Road.

Pavement resurfacing, guardrail replacement and other improvements are also expected to impact several ramps south of I-494 in Bloomington through next week.

Impacted ramps include the Killebrew Drive and Lindau Lane exits from northbound Highway 77.

Road work on the ramps is scheduled to wrap-up by 9 a.m. Friday, May 27.

Two consecutive weekend closures on the southbound lanes of Highway 77 are planned to follow June 3-6 and June 10-13.