Skip to main content
Weekend road closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Weekend road closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Construction season is here.

Kate Ter Haar, Flickr

Construction season is here.

Northbound I-35W will be closed over the weekend from Hwy. 62 to I-94 in downtown Minneapolis.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, May 23, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Ramps to northbound I-35W will close at 9 p.m. Friday at Hwy. 62, 60th St., Diamond Lake Rd., 46th St., and 35th St. Detours will send drivers via Hwy. 62, Hwy. 100, and I-394.

Northbound Highway 77 in Bloomington will also be closed over the weekend between the Minnesota River and I-494.

According to MnDOT, traffic restrictions will begin at 6 p.m. Friday ahead of a full weekend closure lasting from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will impact the northbound Highway 77 ramps at eastbound I-494 and E. Old Shakopee Road.

Pavement resurfacing, guardrail replacement and other improvements are also expected to impact several ramps south of I-494 in Bloomington through next week.

Impacted ramps include the Killebrew Drive and Lindau Lane exits from northbound Highway 77.

Road work on the ramps is scheduled to wrap-up by 9 a.m. Friday, May 27.

Two consecutive weekend closures on the southbound lanes of Highway 77 are planned to follow June 3-6 and June 10-13.

Next Up

detour sign road construction
MN News

Weekend closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Construction season is here.

Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 8.55.56 AM
WI News

Officials looking for man last seen leaving Hudson home

David Mckay, 67, was last seen in Hudson Thursday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

'Hyper-contagious' BA.4, BA.5 COVID variants confirmed in MN

Omicron continues to evolve into a more transmissible virus.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 20

The latest data shows there are 442 people with COVID hospitalized in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 6.49.01 AM
MN News

Deadly night in St. Paul sees 3 people killed, 1 arrest so far

The three incidents bring St. Paul's homicide total up to 18 this year.

police lights
MN News

2 killed in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Seatbelted driver.
MN News

Road deaths involving unbelted people rose again in 2021

This is the second year in a row that the number has gone up.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson on paid leave for health reasons

The sheriff, who was recently convicted of drunk-driving, is set to stand down later this year.

Crane Lake
MN News

Flooding expected to worsen in MN's Arrowhead region

Hundreds of private homes are at-risk in northern St. Louis County.

St. Paul Police crash
MN News

St. Paul police: Kids in stolen car rammed squad, hid in porta-potty

The incident sent the Minnesota Capitol into a brief lockdown.

IMG_7030
MN Weather

Watch: Storm updates after heavy hail slams Twin Cities

Sven Sundgaard is providing an update after Thursday's flash hail storm.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

MN GOP apologizes over antisemitic sequence in candidate's campaign video

Party leader says candidate didn't know the imagery perpetuated an antisemitic trope.

Related

Detour road construction
MN News

4 closures on busy Twin Cities roadways this weekend

So it goes during construction season.

Detour road construction
MN News

I-35W to be hit with overnight closure in Minneapolis this weekend

The 8-hour closure will allow crews to move large equipment.

MN News

Major closure coming to I-35W in Minneapolis this weekend

A 5-mile stretch will close in both directions.

MN News

Two closures on I-35W in Minneapolis this weekend

Oh, great.

Road construction
MN News

Closures on I-35W, I-94 in Minneapolis the next three nights

The Lowry Tunnel will be closed for cleaning Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

road construction (1)
MN News

A portion of I-35W will close this weekend in the Twin Cities metro

Both directions of the interstate between Highway 62 and I-94 will be closed this weekend.

MN News

Another weekend closure coming to I-35W in Minneapolis

The 5-mile stretch from I-94 to Hwy. 62 will be closed.

I-35W construction Minneapolis I-94
MN Travel

One last weekend closure for I-35W in Minneapolis as project wraps up

The interstate will close between I-94 and Hwy 62.