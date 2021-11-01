Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment
Publish date:

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.
Author:

West Fargo Police Department

The police officer from West Fargo who suffered a heart attack on duty Sunday morning has been transferred to a hospital in Nebraska for specialized care. 

According to the West Fargo Police Department, Officer Tim Brown was taken by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He is on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and remains in critical condition, though he has shown signs of improvement. 

A Go Fund Me for his family states that Brown has opened his eyes, though doctors have warned that "there is still the potential for setbacks." 

Brown suffered a heart attack Sunday morning while booking two women into the Cass County Jail in Fargo. He was unresponsive when jail staff began life-saving medical aid, performing CPR and using a defibrillator before he was rushed to a hospital around 9:30 a.m.

According to West Fargo PD, Brown went to Grace Garden at 1480 16th Street East in West Fargo after learning that two women with felony warrants for an alleged violent assault were there. The women were wanted for an Oct. 18 assault in Fargo.

While arresting the women, "one female resisted" and "had to be physically moved and placed into the squad car" by Brown, the police department said. He then collapsed while at the jail.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Go Fund Me campaigned was launched to help Brown's family – he has a wife and two children – pay for medical expenses. The goal is to raise $75,000. 

"Transferring Officer Brown to Nebraska has added even more financial burden to the Brown family, so we have increased our goal to help assist with these additional costs and allow his family to stay near his side, without bills hanging over their head," the campaign says. 

Donations for Brown are also being accepted at Bell Bank via the West Fargo Police Association account. 

Brown is in his first year with the West Fargo Police Department, having worked previously for the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee. He began at West Fargo PD in January and was sworn in Oct. 18. He also served four years an an active-duty combat medic with the U.S. Army. 

Next Up

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1

The latest from MDH.

24332 MN-60, Wabasha, Minnesota - October 2015
MN News

Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist on MN highway

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings may have lost Danielle Hunter to season-ending injury

It would be a huge blow to the defense.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?

Replacing the best in the league today with the best from a decade ago?

Related

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

The officer collapsed and was unresponsive at the jail.

Arthur Kollie
MN News

Man pleads guilty to brutal murder of 14-year-old girl in Fargo

The 14-year-old girl was the victim of a random attack outside a Fargo strip mall.

MN News

Man, 34, saved by strangers in gym after suffering major heart attack

west fargo screenshot
MN News

West Fargo police officer dies while on duty

They suffered what was described as a "medical emergency."

MN News

Former Mayor R.T. Rybak hospitalized after heart attack

West Fargo - Adam Gustafson photo crop - release
MN News

West Fargo officer who died after medical emergency identified

Lt. Adam Gustafson was just 40 years old.

West Fargo, North Dakota (1)
MN News

West Fargo police call sudden press conference after 'incident'

Authorities are expected to speak shortly.

TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9 meteorologist Mace Michaels recovering after heart attack

Michaels said his heart attack came without any warning signs.