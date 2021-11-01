West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

The police officer from West Fargo who suffered a heart attack on duty Sunday morning has been transferred to a hospital in Nebraska for specialized care.

According to the West Fargo Police Department, Officer Tim Brown was taken by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He is on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and remains in critical condition, though he has shown signs of improvement.

A Go Fund Me for his family states that Brown has opened his eyes, though doctors have warned that "there is still the potential for setbacks."

Brown suffered a heart attack Sunday morning while booking two women into the Cass County Jail in Fargo. He was unresponsive when jail staff began life-saving medical aid, performing CPR and using a defibrillator before he was rushed to a hospital around 9:30 a.m.

According to West Fargo PD, Brown went to Grace Garden at 1480 16th Street East in West Fargo after learning that two women with felony warrants for an alleged violent assault were there. The women were wanted for an Oct. 18 assault in Fargo.

While arresting the women, "one female resisted" and "had to be physically moved and placed into the squad car" by Brown, the police department said. He then collapsed while at the jail.

The Go Fund Me campaigned was launched to help Brown's family – he has a wife and two children – pay for medical expenses. The goal is to raise $75,000.

"Transferring Officer Brown to Nebraska has added even more financial burden to the Brown family, so we have increased our goal to help assist with these additional costs and allow his family to stay near his side, without bills hanging over their head," the campaign says.

Donations for Brown are also being accepted at Bell Bank via the West Fargo Police Association account.

Brown is in his first year with the West Fargo Police Department, having worked previously for the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee. He began at West Fargo PD in January and was sworn in Oct. 18. He also served four years an an active-duty combat medic with the U.S. Army.