West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

An officer of the West Fargo Police Department is in intensive care after suffering a heart attack while on duty Sunday morning.

The department announced that Officer Tim Brown was booking two women with felony warrants for aggravated assault into the Cass County Jail when he collapsed from a heart attack.

Brown was unresponsive when staff from the Cass County Sheriff's Office began life-saving medical aid, performing CPR, using a defibrillator and calling 911. Brown was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance and as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday he was in the ICU.

According to West Fargo PD, Brown went to Grace Garden at 1480 16th Street East in West Fargo after learning that two women with felony warrants for an alleged violent assault were there. The women were wanted for an Oct. 18 assault in Fargo.

While arresting the women, "one female resisted" and "had to be physically moved and placed into the squad car" by Brown, the police department said. He then collapsed from the heart attack at the jail.

Brown is in his first year with the West Fargo Police Department, having worked previously for the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee. He began at West Fargo PD in January and was sworn in Oct. 18. He also served four years an an active-duty combat medic with the U.S. Army.

"The department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Officer Tim Brown," West Fargo PD said, also referring to the situation as "devastating."

In May 2021, West Fargo police Lt. Adam Gustafson died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.