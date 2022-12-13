Skip to main content
West St. Paul City Council approves residential mental health treatment center

The facility will be the second of its kind in the Twin Cities.

The Dakota County Northern Service Center in West St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The West St. Paul City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve plans for a 16-bed mental health treatment center designed to provide crisis stabilization services to adults in the community. 

The Dakota County-owned facility is slated to be constructed near the county's Northern Service Center. Guild, a longstanding nonprofit organization, will operate the services. 

The facility will be nearly identical to a treatment center opened in downtown Savage in 2020 and it'll serve to relocate Guild operations that've been based in South St. Paul since the 1980s. 

Clients will be able to access intensive residential treatment services (IRTS) for up to 90 days and short-stay crisis stabilization services. 

IRTS programs are designed to help clients transition between a stay in a psychiatric hospital and the return to their home environment.

The transitional support aims to prevent people from bouncing between two extremes on the care spectrum — hospitalizations and outpatient services.

While IRTS is a step down from hospital-level care, crisis services are meant to help people avoid the hospital in the first place. 

Both types of care are in extremely short supply in Minnesota, leading many qualified patients to be hospitalized — sometimes hours away from home — instead of landing in community-based services, which are associated with better long-term outcomes.

The facility planned for West St. Paul is also proposed to offer crisis assessment services. 

