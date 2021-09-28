Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

An employee who arrived at a Twin Cities Menards early Tuesday for the opening shift was met with a shock — a man armed with a handgun in the store, demanding money.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the West St. Paul Menards location, according to the West St. Paul Police Department. The suspect was apparently in the store when the employee entered.

The gun-toting man demanded money, took a "small amount of cash" and fled, the department said.

Police are now trying to identify the suspect, and have released a photo (seen above). He is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-10 with an athletic build and gray or white beard. While in the store he had on a white ball cap, a blue/gray pullover shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes with white soles, glasses and a black face mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows their location is asked to call police at 651-552-4200. Or they can reach out directly to the investigator on the case at ewood@wspmn.gov, or 651-552-4238.

The West St. Paul Menards is located at 1445 Robert St. S.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.