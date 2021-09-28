Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

September 29, 2021
West St. Paul Menards worker opens store to find armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.
An employee who arrived at a Twin Cities Menards early Tuesday for the opening shift was met with a shock — a man armed with a handgun in the store, demanding money.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the West St. Paul Menards location, according to the West St. Paul Police Department. The suspect was apparently in the store when the employee entered.

The gun-toting man demanded money, took a "small amount of cash" and fled, the department said.

Police are now trying to identify the suspect, and have released a photo (seen above). He is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-10 with an athletic build and gray or white beard. While in the store he had on a white ball cap, a blue/gray pullover shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes with white soles, glasses and a black face mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows their location is asked to call police at 651-552-4200. Or they can reach out directly to the investigator on the case at ewood@wspmn.gov, or 651-552-4238.

The West St. Paul Menards is located at 1445 Robert St. S.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

