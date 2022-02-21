Possible pileup closes westbound I-94 near Fargo

A stretch of I-94 near Fargo is shut down due to a possible pileup.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed the highway's westbound lanes from West Fargo to Casselton around 11 a.m. due to a "traffic incident." While the department didn't say much, the state's Highway Patrol provided some more information.

Emergency crews were on the scene due to a multi-vehicle wreck near Casselton, the Highway Patrol tweeted. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash, but the extent isn't yet known.

The agency also shared a photo of the terrible driving conditions Monday morning, showing visibility near zero. The state's Department of Transportation advises no travel in that area because of the wind and snow.

The Fargo area and southeast North Dakota are currently in the midst of a blizzard warning.

The impacted 12-mile stretch of I-94 will remain closed "until further notice."