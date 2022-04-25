What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Skip to main content
Walz asked Minnesotans to work together and invest in the state's future workforce.

Gov Tim Walz

Walz asked Minnesotans to work together and invest in the state's future workforce.

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. 

During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future. 

The state's record-high budget reserves, reductions in the price of insulin and middle class tax cuts were among the accomplishments touted by Walz during the address. 

He also pointed to last year's budget cycle, which brought one of the largest education spending increases in state history. 

"We've proven that compromises can work, we've proven that we can balance budgets, and we've proven that we can invest in the future," he said. "And because of that, I'm here tonight to tell you the state of our state is strong and moving forward."

Looking ahead, Walz emphasized the need to support Minnesota's workforce and families. 

He called for further increases to education spending to help expand pre-kindergarten, ensure affordable childcare, provide school meals, and hire more mental health professionals. 

Walz also discussed the need to address climate change and invest in sustainable solutions. 

Calling on members of the Minnesota Legislature to work together, Walz expressed a desire to bring an end to the impasse between the DFL and GOP over Unemployment Insurance payments for businesses, and bonus payments to frontline workers during the pandemic.

The full State of the State address can be watched here: 

