What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report

After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped."

Ingraham, who says she has visited Minnesota each of the past 12 summers, was reporting live from "just outside of Minneapolis," with a bronze elephant statue behind her. It's been speculated on social media that she is broadcasting from the Lake Minnetonka home of billionaire Marty Davis.

During the broadcast, Ingraham called the abandoned-but-still-standing Minneapolis Police Third Precinct at the corner of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue a "monument to anarchy." The police building was abandoned after it was set ablaze during the riots that followed Floyd's murder.

"The number of Minneapolis homicides in the first half of 2022 is 39% higher than they were in the first half of 2019," Ingraham said.

Highlighting 2019's crime statistics – when Minneapolis had 48 homicides the entire year – offered a more dramatic comparison than current year crime rates contrasted with 2020 or 2021 figures.

There have been 54 homicides in Minneapolis this year, including two on Tuesday. That's high compared to most years, but is right on par with the three-year average dating back to 2020. And it's down from 61 at the same point last year.

There were 82 homicides in Minneapolis in 2020, which finished as the deadliest year in Minnesota history with 185 killings statewide.

And it's true for almost every major city that violent crimes, namely homicides, have increased significantly compared to 2019. Take Milwaukee for example, where there have been 135 homicides this year compared to 52 at the same point in 2019.

Minneapolis is experiencing a significant homicide increase to date compared to 2019, but the rise is far from the 159% to-date increase in Milwaukee (comparing 2022 to 2019).

And Milwaukee, by the way, has 35 more homicides this year than at the same point last year, while Minneapolis' homicide total is lower through Aug. 2 this year than it was last year.

Later in the segment, Ingraham interviewed retired Minneapolis cop Scott Gerlicher and Lonnie Mcquirter, who owns 36 Lyn Refuel Station in south Minneapolis.

Gerlicher pointed to a homicide at the the light rail station in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening, describing "people going to the Twins game had to walk around a body that was laying on the platform of the light rail station."

While the scene was sealed by police and the light rail stopped operating during the investigation, the Star Tribune noted hundreds of pedestrians passed by the scene, where a sheet covering the victim's body could be seen.

Gerlicher also referenced a July 20 fire in south Minneapolis that burned down three homes, describing the preceding event as a “home invasion” — a term used to describe burglaries where occupants are inside the dwelling.

However, authorities have said a vacant home was broken into before the initial fire started and spread to two neighboring houses.

Ingraham did talk to a couple of Minneapolis police officers outside the Third Precinct, who acknowledged the difficulties they have faced since MPD was put under the microscope after the murder of Floyd.

"Just working with the deficit of officers. Working on rebuilding the trust with the community. Working on getting more cops to help us and working with what limited resources we have now," said Sgt. Andrew Schroeder.

"You constantly have people questioning how we do things and telling us we're not doing things right. It's just nonstop," said Lt. Jeff Waite.

In June, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has not met his legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea stated that Frey has a "clear legal duty" under the city's charter to staff the department with "at least 731 sworn officers," an estimate based on the city's population, according to court documents.

At the time of the story, MPD employed 626 officers; 39 of them on continuous leave.

Ingraham said she'll have more about her visit to Minneapolis on her show starting at 9 p.m. Central Time Wednesday, though it's unclear if there will be any mention of the recovery efforts happening along Lake Street where businesses were damaged or destroyed during the 2020 riots.

More than $12 million was raised in 2020 alone to help business owners, many of whom are immigrants and people of color, repair and rebuild.